LOCAL

Coast Guard Officer Admits To Illegal Rifles Sale

jsalinasBy 11 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Coast Guard officer has admitted to illegally selling firearms. Chief Petty Officer Matthew Keeth Staton has pleaded guilty in Brownsville federal court to a charge of running a firearms business without a license.

Staton had been indicted in January 2020 following an investigation that determined he sold five .308 caliber rifles without a license. The buyer was a former law enforcement officer from San Benito. 41-year-old Luis Enrique Vallejo was also indicted and later pleaded guilty to trying to smuggle the rifles, which had their serial numbers removed, into Mexico.

Vallejo is currently serving a 13-month federal prison sentence. Staton is facing a punishment of up to five years in prison.

Secretary Austin Concerned About Uranium Enrichment By Iran

Previous article

Biden Budget Plan, Challenges GOP To Follow Suit

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL