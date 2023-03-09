Coast Guard Officer Admits To Illegal Rifles Sale

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Coast Guard officer has admitted to illegally selling firearms. Chief Petty Officer Matthew Keeth Staton has pleaded guilty in Brownsville federal court to a charge of running a firearms business without a license.

Staton had been indicted in January 2020 following an investigation that determined he sold five .308 caliber rifles without a license. The buyer was a former law enforcement officer from San Benito. 41-year-old Luis Enrique Vallejo was also indicted and later pleaded guilty to trying to smuggle the rifles, which had their serial numbers removed, into Mexico.

Vallejo is currently serving a 13-month federal prison sentence. Staton is facing a punishment of up to five years in prison.