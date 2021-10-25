Coastal Bend Beats Rio Grande Valley In First Cotton Bale Competition

For the first time in maybe 60 years, the annual race among South Texas cotton farmers to deliver the first bale of harvested cotton was not won by a farmer in the Rio Grande Valley. This season, the prize goes to Priestly Farms in Nueces County.

Valley cotton farmers traditionally deliver the first bale of cotton because they plant earlier. But cotton growth was delayed this season, mostly because of the early July hurricane-like rainstorms that flooded farm fields across the Valley. And in recognition of those weather challenges, Priestly Farms of Robstown did what the winning cotton farmers in the Valley do every year. They donated their first bale to the Harlingen Area Chamber of Commerce for its annual Auction and Scholarship fundraiser.