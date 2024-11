FILE - A customs agent wears a patch for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)

FILE - A customs agent wears a patch for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has made another drug bust at an international bridge in Hidalgo County.

Officers stopped a vehicle at the Progreso International Bridge last Monday and ordered a secondary inspection. That inspection found 35 pounds of cocaine hidden inside the vehicle.

The street value of the drugs was estimated at more than 460-thousand dollars. Agents from Homeland Security Investigations are looking into criminal charges following the seizure.