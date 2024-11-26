Cocaine, Monkey Seized During McAllen Traffic Stop

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A pair of Mexican nationals will remain in U.S. custody without bond for the time being after authorities say they found cocaine and a monkey inside their vehicle during a traffic stop in McAllen.

Authorities had pulled over a 2007 Jeep Commander Monday afternoon, and a criminal complaint obtained by the McAllen Monitor states they spotted a bag on the passenger-side floorboard with a small black monkey inside. A K-9 officer then detected the scent of narcotics in the back of the vehicle and authorities pulled two packages of cocaine out of a toolbox.

The 4-1/2 pounds of cocaine was said to be worth about $23,000. In federal custody are 26-year-old Sergio Nunez de Caseres-Benavides and 29-year-old Alexis Reyes-Andrade.