Police in North Texas say they’ve solved a three-decade old cold case. An eight-year old child in the Dallas suburb of Plano was kidnapped and assaulted back in 1991, while walking by a neighborhood pool. Last year, the investigation was restarted thanks to a grant from the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

Evidence matched to an Oklahoma man. Nicholas Carney is now under arrest. The 64-year old is charged with aggravated sexual assault. And Plano police believe he’s linked to more attacks.