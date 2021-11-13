Cold Cash Issues Cause Problems In Global Warming Talks

Alok Sharma, left, President of the COP26 summit attends a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Going into overtime, negotiators at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow are still trying to find common ground on phasing out coal, when nations need to update their emission-cutting pledges and, especially, on money. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Alok Sharma, left, President of the COP26 summit attends a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Going into overtime, negotiators at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow are still trying to find common ground on phasing out coal, when nations need to update their emission-cutting pledges and, especially, on money. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

(AP) — U.N. talks to curb global warming have run into last-minute problems because of cold hard cash. Negotiators in Glasgow, Scotland, held last-minute huddles and pored over fresh proposals for sealing a deal that they hoped could be credibly said to advance worldwide efforts to tackle global warming. But funding issues, specifically, compensation for climate damages and credits in a trading system, caused the discussions to bog down. During the buildup to a stocktaking session on Saturday afternoon, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry huddled with diplomats from Africa and other parts of the developing world.