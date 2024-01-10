Cold Front Is Expected To Hit Friday

Get ready to deal with much colder weather as an Arctic air mass makes its way into Texas this weekend.

The National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio says temperatures on Friday will be well below normal. Expect overnight lows to drop into the teens and 20s. Austin and other cities are opening shelters to accommodate the homeless. Some schools are announcing late starts or dismissals in advance of these freezing temperatures.

A stronger cold front arrives on Sunday with low temperatures likely sticking around through mid-January.