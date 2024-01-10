TEXAS

Cold Front Is Expected To Hit Friday

jsalinasBy 226 views
0

Get ready to deal with much colder weather as an Arctic air mass makes its way into Texas this weekend.

The National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio says temperatures on Friday will be well below normal. Expect overnight lows to drop into the teens and 20s. Austin and other cities are opening shelters to accommodate the homeless. Some schools are announcing late starts or dismissals in advance of these freezing temperatures.

A stronger cold front arrives on Sunday with low temperatures likely sticking around through mid-January.

Judge Rescinds Permission For Trump To Give His Own Closing Argument At His Civil Fraud Trial

Previous article

Man Charged With Parents’ Murders

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS