This week’s cold snap has brought back concerns about the state’s embattled power grid. Earlier this year, the governor signed legislation that would give the Public Utility Commission the power to remotely disconnect what are described as “large loads” as a way to conserve electricity.

Michael Jewell with the Conservative Energy Network says the data centers are on board with the plan. They buy electricity on the open market. And, during a power crunch like Winter Storm Uri, that price goes through the roof.