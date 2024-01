Most of the state is wrestling with its coldest weather so far this year. The Texas Department of Transportation reports hazardous conditions in Georgetown forced the closure of State Highway 130 southbound at Interstate 35 today.

In Fort Worth, overnight shelters were at capacity because of the severe cold. In Austin, hundreds registered for a bed in the city’s cold weather shelters. The Homeless Strategy Office says by Sunday about 400 were signed up for services in the capital.