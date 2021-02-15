Cold Weather Power Outages Still Happening Across The Valley

More than 116-thousand customers across the Rio Grande Valley remain without power this hour as freezing cold takes hold of the region.

A spokesman with AEP Texas says most of the outages are weather-related problems impacting local utilities, while others are the result of rolling blackouts implemented by ERCOT – the operator of the state’s power grid. And with temperatures across the state forecast to stay below freezing, or a little above freezing in the Valley, ERCOT says the controlled outages will continue through tonight and into tomorrow.

In the meantime, all Texans are being urged to reduce their use of electricity today and tomorrow. Forecasters say it will be below freezing again tomorrow morning, but no rain is in the forecast, so most Valley school districts are expected to resume classes, although some will be delaying their school openings.