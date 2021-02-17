WARMING CENTERS-COLD WEATHER SHELTERS
WARMING CENTERS
Brownsville Sports Park, 1000 Sports Park Boulevard
Dustin Sekula Memorial Library, 1906 South Closner Boulevard – Edinburg
Harlingen Community Center, 201 East Madison Avenue
COLD WEATHER SHELTERS
Ozanam Center, 656 North Minnesota Avenue – Brownsville
Loaves and Fishes, 514 South E Street – Harlingen
La Feria Dome, 1001 Pancho Maples
Catholic Charities, 111 South 15th Street – McAllen
Las Palmas Community Center, 1921 North 25th Street – McAllen
Palm View Community Center, 3401 Jordan Road – McAllen
Salvation Army, Pecan Boulevard and 23rd Street – McAllen
Mercedes Safe Dome, 1202 North Vermont Avenue
Lucero Del Norte Community Church, 5808 Lucero Del Norte Street – Mercedes
Mission Parks and Recreation Building, 721 North Bryan Road
Vanguard Academy Gymnasium, 1200 East Kelly Avenue – Pharr
Community Safe Room, 10804 Business 77 – Raymondville