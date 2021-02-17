COVERLOCAL

Warming Centers-Cold Weather Shelters

WARMING CENTERS

Brownsville Sports Park, 1000 Sports Park Boulevard

Dustin Sekula Memorial Library, 1906 South Closner Boulevard – Edinburg

Harlingen Community Center, 201 East Madison Avenue

COLD WEATHER SHELTERS

Ozanam Center, 656 North Minnesota Avenue – Brownsville

Loaves and Fishes, 514 South E Street – Harlingen

La Feria Dome, 1001 Pancho Maples

Catholic Charities, 111 South 15th Street – McAllen

Las Palmas Community Center, 1921 North 25th Street – McAllen

Palm View Community Center, 3401 Jordan Road – McAllen

Salvation Army, Pecan Boulevard and 23rd Street – McAllen

Mercedes Safe Dome, 1202 North Vermont Avenue

Lucero Del Norte Community Church, 5808 Lucero Del Norte Street – Mercedes

Mission Parks and Recreation Building, 721 North Bryan Road

Vanguard Academy Gymnasium, 1200 East Kelly Avenue – Pharr

Community Safe Room, 10804 Business 77 – Raymondville

