Colin Powell Remembered As A Model For Future Generations

The flag-draped casket of former Secretary of State Colin Powell is carried into the Washington National Cathedral for a funeral service in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The flag-draped casket of former Secretary of State Colin Powell is carried into the Washington National Cathedral for a funeral service in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP) — Colin L. Powell, the trailblazing soldier-diplomat who rose from humble beginnings to become the first Black secretary of state, was remembered by family and friends as a principled man of humility and humor.

Powell died last month at age 84. At his funeral at Washington National Cathedral, friends and family said his achievements serve as a model for minorities in public and private life. He was the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the first Black secretary of state.

Among the funeral attendees were President Joe Biden and former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.