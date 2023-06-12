Collapsed I-95 Bridge To Be Demolished; Cause Of Accident Revealed

Pennsylvania officials say a highway bridge will need to be demolished after a tanker truck fire cause it to collapse Sunday.

The state’s Department of Transportation secretary said the driver of the tanker truck lost control while taking an exit ramp and crashed into a wall. The crash caused the tanker truck carrying 85-hundred gallons of gasoline to catch fire.

The demolition process is expected to last four to five days, but repairs for one of the busiest stretch of highway in the Northeast could take months. 6ABC reported a body had been found in the rubble of the bridge, but the transportation secretary declined to confirm any deaths.