A college baseball player is in the hospital after they were hit by a stray bullet during a game in Texarkana.

Authorities said the 18-year-old Texas A-and-M Texarkana player was struck while standing in the bullpen on Saturday during the game against Houston-Victoria. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Police said the shot was fired during an altercation in a nearby neighborhood, and the investigation is ongoing.