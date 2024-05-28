College Campus Protests Effect Recent Graduates Hiring Prospects

File: A pro-Palestinian protester yells "Free Palestine" as she is handcuffed by University of Texas at Austin police on the campus Monday, April 29, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

The Class of 2024 had turbulent college years and as they enter the job market employers are more concerned about hiring recent graduates.

According to a survey of over 12-hundred business leaders published by Intelligent.com, 64-percent of employers say they’re concerned about hiring graduates in the past five years.

Almost a third of employers are worried about hiring recent graduates who have attended pro-Palestinian protests in the past six months. Fifty-seven percent of leaders remained neutral on the topic.

Almost two-thirds of employers said they’re reluctant to hire protesters because they may be confrontational in the workplace, while over half say they could make other workers feel uncomfortable.