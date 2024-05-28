NATIONAL

College Campus Protests Effect Recent Graduates Hiring Prospects

jsalinasBy 162 views
0
File: A pro-Palestinian protester yells "Free Palestine" as she is handcuffed by University of Texas at Austin police on the campus Monday, April 29, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

The Class of 2024 had turbulent college years and as they enter the job market employers are more concerned about hiring recent graduates.

According to a survey of over 12-hundred business leaders published by Intelligent.com, 64-percent of employers say they’re concerned about hiring graduates in the past five years.

Almost a third of employers are worried about hiring recent graduates who have attended pro-Palestinian protests in the past six months. Fifty-seven percent of leaders remained neutral on the topic.

Almost two-thirds of employers said they’re reluctant to hire protesters because they may be confrontational in the workplace, while over half say they could make other workers feel uncomfortable.

Israeli Army Says It Used Small Munitions In Rafah Airstrike, And Fire Was Caused By Secondary Blast

Previous article

Key Witness Lied On Stand, Trump Lawyer Tells Jurors During Closing Arguments In Hush Money Trial

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL