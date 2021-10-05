Collier Makes 2nd Try For Texas Lieutenant Governor Official

FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, Mike Collier, right, joins other officials during a news conference on the steps of the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Democrat Mike Collier has formally launched a second try for Texas lieutenant governor. He officially kicked off his campaign Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in a race that also now includes former Bush campaign strategist Matthew Dowd.( AP Photo/Eric Gay File)

(AP) — Democrat Mike Collier has formally launched a second try for Texas lieutenant governor. He officially kicked off his campaign Monday in a race that also now includes former Bush campaign strategist Matthew Dowd.

Collier is an accountant who lost to Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick by 4.8 percentage points in 2018.

Democrats are still waiting for a candidate for governor, although former congressman Beto O’Rourke has said he is considering a run. No Democrat has won a statewide office in Texas since 1994.