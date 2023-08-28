Collision With Wrong-Way Driver Kills Saint Joseph’s Senior

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A senior at Brownsville’s Saint Joseph Academy was one of two people killed in a freeway wreck with a wrong-way driver. It happened early Sunday morning on the eastbound lanes of I-2 in Donna.

Police say four students from the academy were driving back to Brownsville from McAllen when their Toyota SUV was hit head-on by a Volkswagen sedan traveling the wrong way.

Killed was 17-year-old Anuar Jobi who was riding in the back seat. The three other students, also seniors, were hospitalized and are said to be in stable condition.

The crash also killed the driver of the Volkswagen, identified as Astulfo Cantu Junior of Palmview. Grief counselors have been called in to Saint Joseph’s for anyone needing help coping with the student’s sudden death.