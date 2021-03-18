Colombian Man In ICE Custody Dies In Harlingen Hospital

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to learn how a Colombian man died while in ICE custody in the Rio Grande Valley.

Diego Fernando Gallego-Agudelo had been detained by the Border Patrol after he crossed the border near Hidalgo March 3rd. He was transferred to the Port Isabel Detention Center, and taken to the facility’s medical unit with undisclosed health complaints.

On March 6th, the 45-year-old immigrant was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen where he died this past Monday.