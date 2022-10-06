Colorado Baker Fighting Ruling Over Gender Transition Cake

FILE - Baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colo., manages his shop, June 4, 2018, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that his refusal to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple because of his religious beliefs did not violate Colorado's anti-discrimination law. Now, the Colorado baker is challenging a separate ruling that he violated the state's anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a cake celebrating a gender transition. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)