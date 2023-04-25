NATIONAL

Colorado Becomes 1st To Pass ‘right to repair’ For Farmers

FILE - Visitors stand on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Denver. Colorado is set to become the first state to sign a "right to repair" law allowing farmers to fix their own equipment with a bill signing Tuesday afternoon, April 25, by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado. The law will force manufacturers to provide the necessary manuals, tools, parts and software to farmers, so they can fix their own machines. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(AP) — Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado has signed legislation forcing manufacturers to provide the necessary manuals, tools, parts and software to farmers, so they can fix their own machines.

Lawmakers in at least 10 other states have introduced similar legislation, including in Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Texas and Vermont. Polis signed the legislation into law Tuesday after an outcry from farmers that manufacturers forced them to wait precious days for a servicer to arrive when one of their hulking combines or tractors breaks down.

Manufacturers and dealerships raised concerns that providing tools and information to farmers would allow equipment owners to illegally crank up the horsepower and bypass emissions controls.

