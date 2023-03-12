NATIONAL

Colorado GOP Selects Combative, Election-Denying New Leader

FILE - Former State Rep. Dave Williams speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position on Feb. 25, 2023, in Hudson, Colo. The Colorado Republican Party on Saturday, March 11, selected Williams as its new chairman. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(AP) — The Colorado Republican Party has selected a combative former state representative who promised to be a “wartime” leader as its new chairman. It joins several other state GOPs this year that have elected far right figures and election conspiracy theorists to their top posts.

The move in Colorado comes as the party totters on the brink of political irrelevance in a state moving swiftly to the left. Former State Rep. Dave Williams was selected by the party’s executive committee out of a seven-person field. He insists that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

