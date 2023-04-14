Colorado Governor Signs Abortion, Transgender Care Bills

(AP) — Colorado’s Democratic governor has signed a set of health care bills that enshrine protections for abortion and gender-affirming care procedures and medications.

Gov. Jared Polis, who signed the measures Friday, and fellow Democrats in the Legislature want to make Colorado a safe haven for people in states where Republican lawmakers have restricted abortion, as well as gender dysphoria treatments.

The goal is to allow people to come to Colorado to have an abortion, begin puberty blockers, or receive gender-affirming surgery. The bordering states of Wyoming and Oklahoma have passed abortion bans and Utah has restricted transgender care for minors.