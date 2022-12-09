Colorado Shooter’s 2021 Case Dropped For Lack Of Cooperation

FILE - This image provided by the Colorado Springs Police Department shows Anderson Lee Aldrich. A year and a half before the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five dead, Aldrich, the alleged shooter, was accused of threatening to kill his grandparents if they stood in the way of his plans to become “the next mass killer.” (Colorado Springs Police Department via AP, File)

(AP) — The Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter had charges dropped in a 2021 bomb threat case after family members who were terrorized in the incident refused to cooperate. That’s according to the district attorney and court documents unsealed Thursday. The documents say the charges were dropped despite warnings from other relatives that sut Anderson Lee Aldrich was “certain” to hurt or kill a set of grandparents if freed. The district attorney said Aldrich tried to reclaim guns that were seized after the threat, but authorities did not return the weapons. The district attorney spoke hours after a judge unsealed the prior case.