Colorado Shooting Suspect Passed Check In Legal Gun Purchase

Mourners walk the temporary fence line outside the parking lot of a King Soopers grocery store, the site of a mass shooting in which 10 people died, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Mourners walk the temporary fence line outside the parking lot of a King Soopers grocery store, the site of a mass shooting in which 10 people died, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP) — Authorities and a gun store owner say the suspect in the Colorado supermarket shooting bought a firearm at a local gun store after passing a background check.

Boulder’s police chief told reporters Friday that the suspect also had a second weapon that wasn’t believed to have been used the attack that killed 10 people. The owner of Eagles Nest Armory said in a statement that the gun store is cooperating with authorities.

The police chief says investigators are working to determine the motive for the shooting, but they don’t know yet why the suspect chose the store in Boulder or what led to the rampage Monday.