Authorities stage outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

A suspect arrested in connection to a mass shooting at a South Carolina mall is arguing self-defense.

Jewayne Price was arrested for unlawful carrying of a pistol following the shooting at the Columbiana Centre Mall that left at least a dozen people injured. His attorney Todd Rutherford said he “simply defended himself” and turned himself in immediately.

The 22-year-old is now on house arrest. Police are looking for additional suspects.