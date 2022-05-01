Combat Death Puts Spotlight On Americans Fighting In Ukraine

Eddy Etue, an American who left home for Ukraine to help in the fight against Russia, is shown in a self portrait taken on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The U.S. Marine veteran said he quit his job in the gig economy, found a friend in Colorado to watch his cat and gave up his home four blocks from the beach in San Diego, Calif., to help out in Ukraine, where he's been about two weeks. He first worked with an aid organization but now is training with the International Legion. (AP Photo/Eddy Etue)

A former U.S. Marine who died last week in Ukraine was believed to be the first American citizen killed while fighting there.

An undetermined number of other Americans _ many with military backgrounds _ are thought to be in the country battling Russian forces beside both Ukrainians and volunteers from other countries, even though U.S. forces aren’t directly involved in fighting aside from sending military materiel, humanitarian aid and money.

Russia’s invasion has given Ukraine’s embassy in Washington the task of fielding inquiries from thousands of Americans who want to help. Ukraine is using the internet to recruit volunteers for the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine.