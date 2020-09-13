Combat Vet Killed By Texas Deputy Buried In Alabama On 9/11

A photograph of Army veteran Damian Daniels is displayed before mourners during his funeral at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Ala., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Daniels, an Alabama native who served in Afghanistan, was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy at his home in San Antonio, Texas, last month. Relatives say he was troubled mentally. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

(AP) – An Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and was shot to death by police in Texas is being buried in his home state of Alabama on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Relatives of Damian Daniels gathered at Alabama National Cemetery on Friday to honor the 30-year-old man. Daniels was in the throes of mental problems when he was shot to death at his home in San Antonio last month by a sheriff’s deputy.

Brother Brendan Daniels says he called authorities to help his brother after he began having paranoid hallucinations. Daniels says a call for help should never end in death. Daniels’ death remains under review.