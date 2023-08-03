Comer Releases Archer Transcript

Hunter Biden’s former business partner says Hunter used his father’s “very powerful name” to secure foreign business deals. The House Oversight Committee released a transcript of Devon Archer’s testimony today.

Archer told lawmakers then-Vice President Joe Biden was “the brand” Hunter pitched to foreign partners that offered “capabilities and reach” in Washington, D.C. He also shared that Hunter put his father on speaker phone during meetings on at least 20 different occasions, but didn’t directly discuss business. President Biden has denied ever being involved in his son’s dealings.