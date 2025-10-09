FILE - Former FBI Director James Comey, arrivex to testify under subpoena behind closed doors before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The lawyer for former FBI Director James Comey says they will seek to quickly dismiss the federal case against him.

Comey appeared in a Virginia courtroom Wednesday after formally pleading not guilty to charges of making a false statement to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. He’s accused of lying to the Senate Judiciary Committee about leaking information from the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation. His lawyer says the case is “vindictive” and “selective,” and that it was filed only after pressure from President Trump.

Trump Touts Gaza Peace Progress

Previous article

Protests In Chicago Amid National Guard Deployment

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL