FILE - Former FBI Director James Comey, arrivex to testify under subpoena behind closed doors before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The lawyer for former FBI Director James Comey says they will seek to quickly dismiss the federal case against him.

Comey appeared in a Virginia courtroom Wednesday after formally pleading not guilty to charges of making a false statement to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. He’s accused of lying to the Senate Judiciary Committee about leaking information from the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation. His lawyer says the case is “vindictive” and “selective,” and that it was filed only after pressure from President Trump.