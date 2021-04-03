NATIONAL

Coming Out Of The Cave: As Life Creeps Back, Some Feel Dread

Nicole Russell looks out from her porch, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Kendall, Fla. Because of the pandemic, Nicole because fearful of leaving her home and retreated to her bedroom for days at a time. While some felt restricted by the confinement of home "caves", others found a sense of safety and comfort, becoming increasingly accustomed to the isolation. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

(AP) — While much of the country is gleefully making dinner reservations again and booking long canceled vacations, some are secretly dreading each milestone toward normalcy. Instead, they envision anxiety-inducing crowds and awkward catch-up conversations. Even small tasks outside the home like a trip to the grocery store and returning to the office feel overwhelming. Psychologists call it re-entry fear, and they’re finding it more common as headlines herald the imminent return to post-pandemic life. While some felt restricted by the confinement of home “caves,” others found safety, comfort and even enjoyment in the isolation.

 

