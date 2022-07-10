Commerce Secy: No Reason U.S. Will Have “Serious Recession”

The head of the Commerce Department says there’s no reason for a serious recession.

Appearing on ABC’s This Week, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo noted the U.S. economy is “very strong” and suggested it would simply transition to “a more traditional growth level.” She pointed to job recovery and high demand for workers as indicators that the we shouldn’t “be talking ourselves into a recession.”

Despite record-high inflation, Raimondo said she’s optimistic, especially following a strong jobs report for June.