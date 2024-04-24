Community Is Reeling As Two Teachers Face Charges

Two Texas teachers from two separate school districts are in jail Wednesday, each facing allegations of having inappropriate relationships with a student.

A 27-year-old teacher is facing termination from his academic job and a coaching position at Northeast ISD’s Roosevelt High School. Police say Andrew McCown has not been on campus since March 8th in connection with his arrest on Tuesday for his alleged inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old. McCown was first placed on leave pending the results of the district’s investigation.

Police say 56-year-old Ernest Herrera was fired by Southside ISD after an investigation determined he was having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old student. San Antonio police are asking the public to reach out to students in case there may be other victims associated with these recent arrests.