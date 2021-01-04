Community Vaccination Clinic To Open In Mercedes

A community clinic will open in the Valley Tuesday to provide more coronavirus vaccinations to people who work directly with COVID-19 patients, or people who are at higher risk of dying of the disease.

The clinic is being set up on the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show grounds in Mercedes, and will operate in addition to the hospitals which were the first to receive the vaccines and which have been dispersing the shots over the past two weeks.

The vaccinations given at the community clinic will continue to target people in the first and second tier groups which include frontline healthcare workers, nursing home residents, people 65 and older, and people 18 and older with chronic underlying health conditions.

The vaccinations developed by Moderna will be administered on a first come, first served basis and the clinic will be open until all doses are given. For a full list of who is eligible to get a vaccination, log on to the Hidalgo County website https://www.hidalgocounty.us/