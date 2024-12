President Biden is taking dozens of people off federal death row, giving them life sentences instead.

The list includes seven Texans. One of them murdered an Oklahoma bank president, back in the 80s. Shannon Agofsky then killed his cell-mate in federal prison.

There are also two white supremacists who killed a fellow prison gang member at the lock-up in Beaumont. And then there is Julius Robinson, who ran a prolific drug ring and was linked to at least three murders.