Company Scraps Plans For Concrete Plant In Alamo

Folks in northeast Alamo are breathing easier, and will continue to do so, now that an air polluting concrete plant will not be built near their neighborhood. According to Channel 5 News, an Edinburg company has dropped its plans for a concrete batch plant there.

The company, Texas Cordia Construction, had proposed to construct the plant at FM 495 and North Tower Road – near two schools and a retirement community. In the process of making concrete, concrete batch plants produce and emit chemicals hazardous to humans, including lead and sulfur dioxide.

The administrator of nearby Macedonia Christian Academy had been leading an effort to oppose the plant, it got the attention of Valley Representative Armando Martinez, and the company has agreed to search out a new location.