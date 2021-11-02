Comparative Study Finds Border Cities Lower In Crime Than Other Similar-Sized Cities

Violent crime is lower in border cities than in similarly sized cities elsewhere across the country. The online news site Axios compared the violent crime rates of 11 border cities, including Brownsville and McAllen, with the crime rates of 11 other American cities of about the same size.

Using FBI crime data, the comparison found that overall, the violent crime rate in the border cities was 15 percent lower than the national average. More specifically, in Brownsville, the murder rate was 3.8 per 100,000 residents compared to 6.9 in Sioux Falls South Dakota which has a similar population.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos says the comparative numbers are more proof, despite the perception, that the entire border region is safer than many other areas of the U.S.