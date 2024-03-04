LOCALTRENDING

Competency Of Primera Man Charged In Violent Attack On Parents In Question

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A court hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning on a motion to examine the mental competency of a Primera man accused of stabbing his parents. 19-year-old Dallas Scott Gilbert is charged with murder in the stabbing death of his mother, and with aggravated assault in an attack on his father who survived.

The violence happened at the family’s home late the night of April 19th. The McAllen Monitor reports prosecutors filed the motion to request a competency test for Gilbert, and that Gilbert’s attorney has filed a notice that he’ll seek an insanity defense and claim Gilbert was insane at the time of the knife attack.

