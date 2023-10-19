Competing Versions Of Community Being Painted

The head of the Texas State Troopers is shooting down claims that the cartels have taken over a community near Houston that the GOP believes is a magnet attracting illegal immigration.

Colonel Steve McCraw says the Department of Public Safety has flooded Colony Ridge with troopers and didn’t detect much criminal activity there at all. McCraw’s comments come after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to Congress claiming that Colony Ridge is enabling illegal immigration in the state.

The Sheriff of Liberty county told lawmakers at a hearing Thursday that they have not had a cartel arrest in the last three years.