Concern Grows Over Traffickers Targeting Ukrainian Refugees

FILE - Armed Military Police talk to gendarmes as they watch refugees that fled the conflict from neighboring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. As millions of women and children flee across Ukraine's borders in the face of Russian aggression, concerns are growing over how to protect the most vulnerable refugees from being targeted by human traffickers or becoming victims of other forms of exploitation. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)

(AP) — As millions of women and children flee across Ukraine’s borders in the face of Russian aggression, concerns are growing over how to protect the most vulnerable refugees from being targeted by human traffickers or becoming victims of other forms of exploitation. In countries throughout Europe, including the border nations of Romania, Poland, Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia, private citizens and volunteers have been selflessly offering help to those whose lives have been shattered by war. From free shelter to free transport to various other forms of assistance — heartwarming help isn’t far away. But neither are the risks.