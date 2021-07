Concerns about the remaining standing structure are behind a pause in operations at the site of a deadly South Florida condo collapse.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the search and rescue operation will begin again when it’s safe to proceed.

However, she stressed that President Biden’s visit today won’t effect what happens at the scene. Governor Ron DeSantis said almost 14-hundred tons of debris have been removed from the clean-up site.