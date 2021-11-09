Concert Victims Included 9th-Grader, ‘life of the party’

Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Authorities have released the identities of the eight people who died after fans at the Astroworld music festival thronged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott. They included a boy as young as 14, and the oldest was 27.

Most were from Texas, though some came from as far away as Illinois and Washington state.

As of Sunday, 13 people remained hospitalized. Harris County officials said Monday they didn’t have information on those who were hospitalized. Scott said Monday he would cover funeral costs for the victims.