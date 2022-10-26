Condition Of Texas Teen Shot Eating Hamburger ‘touch and go’

Daleen Garcia, front left, and two of Erik Cantu's siblings hold a banner featuring a picture of him during a press conference held to update the public about his current medical condition in front of the Bexar County Courthouse in San Antonio, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Cantu was shot multiple times by former San Antonio police officer James Brennand on Oct. 2. (Sam Owens/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

A teen shot by a San Antonio police officer three weeks ago as he put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger is still hospitalized and his condition remains “very touch and go,” his father said Tuesday in the family’s first public comments since the shooting. Eric Cantu said at a Tuesday news conference that his son is “getting slightly better” but that his many wounds “are great.”

Attorney Ben Crump said the family has been told that the now-fired officer who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu racially profiled him. Cantu was shot on Oct. 2 by Officer James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot. After the shooting, the officer was fired and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public official.