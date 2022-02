In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressees the nation in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is questioning Russian President Putin’s mental state.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, she said it appears he’s “descending into something” she hasn’t seen before. Rice added, “this is a different Putin” than the one she remembered meeting during her time working for the Bush administration.

She said Russia’s sudden willingness to send a delegation to speak with Ukraine may be an indication that Putin expected an easy win and isn’t getting it.