Confederate Flag-Toting Man, Son Convicted In Capitol Riot

FILE - Kevin Seefried, second from left, holds a Confederate battle flag as he and other insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. A federal judge on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, convicted Kevin Seefried and his adult son Hunter Seefried of charges that they stormed the U.S. Capitol together to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(AP) — A federal judge has convicted a Confederate flag-toting man and his son of charges that they stormed the U.S. Capitol together to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden ruled from the bench Wednesday after hearing two days of testimony without a jury for the trial of Delaware residents Kevin Seefried and his adult son, Hunter.

Kevin Seefried carried a Confederate battle flag inside the Capitol after he and his son entered the building through a broken window. McFadden convicted both Kevin and Hunter Seefried of a felony count: obstruction of an official proceeding.