Confirmed EF2 Hits Southeast Texas

Jorge Amezquita, from right, cousin Adalene Castillo and girlfriend Cassandra Duarte look for a TV remote under the debris after a tornado ripped the roof off the apartment, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Beamer Place Apartments in Houston. The couple have been living in the unit for two years and neither were home when the powerful storm system came through. Their two dogs were staying in their kennels and were unharmed. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The National Weather Service is confirming an E-F Two tornado near Houston yesterday. Officials say the twister went through Pasadena and Deer Park, causing significant damage to homes and businesses.

An E-F Two tornado is categorized by max winds between 111-to-135 miles per hour. CenterPoint Energy says more than 20-thousand customers in the area are still without power.