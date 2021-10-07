Congo’s Famous Mountain Gorilla Dies At 14 In Virunga Park

Mathieu Shamavu, a ranger and caretaker at the Senkwekwe Center for Orphaned Mountain Gorillas, poses for a photo with female orphaned gorillas Ndakasi, left, and Ndeze, center, at the the Senkwekwe Center for Orphaned Mountain Gorillas in Virunga National Park, eastern Congo Thursday, April 18, 2019. The 14-year-old mountain gorilla Ndakasi, made famous in a selfie with her caretaker at the Virunga National Park in Congo, has died Sept. 26, 2021 after a long illness, the park said. (Mathieu Shamavu/Virunga National Park via AP)

Mathieu Shamavu, a ranger and caretaker at the Senkwekwe Center for Orphaned Mountain Gorillas, poses for a photo with female orphaned gorillas Ndakasi, left, and Ndeze, center, at the the Senkwekwe Center for Orphaned Mountain Gorillas in Virunga National Park, eastern Congo Thursday, April 18, 2019. The 14-year-old mountain gorilla Ndakasi, made famous in a selfie with her caretaker at the Virunga National Park in Congo, has died Sept. 26, 2021 after a long illness, the park said. (Mathieu Shamavu/Virunga National Park via AP)

(AP) — The Virunga National Park in Congo says that Ndakasi, the mountain gorilla who famously posed for a selfie with a ranger, has died at age 14. The park said she died on Sept. 26 following a prolonged illness.

A statement from the park said Ndakasi took her final breath in the loving arms of her caretaker. She became well-known after a park ranger posted a selfie in which she and another mountain gorilla stood behind him, relaxed on two feet looking into the camera.

Ndakasi was just two months old when rangers found her clinging to the lifeless body of her mother who had been gunned down by armed militia in 2007.