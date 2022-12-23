Congress Approves New Election Rules In Jan. 6 Response

In this image released in the final report by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, President Donald Trump talks on the phone to Vice President Mike Pence from the Oval Office of the White House on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021. Congress has passed changes to the arcane law that controls how it ratifies the winner of a presidential election. The legislation is an effort to close loopholes that Trump and his allies tried to exploit so he could remain president after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. (House Select Committee via AP)

(AP)–Congress has passed changes to the arcane law that controls how it ratifies the winner of a presidential election. The legislation is an effort to close loopholes that Donald Trump and his allies tried to exploit so he could remain president after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

The new provisions clarify that the vice president has only a ceremonial role in the process and can’t try to block a new president, as Trump unsuccessfully urged his vice president, Mike Pence, to do on Jan, 6, 2021.

The legislation also makes it harder to object to confirming the results of a presidential election and clarifies how electors are named.