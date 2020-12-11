Congress Averts Shutdown, Buys Time For More COVID-19 Talks

(AP) – Congress has sent a temporary government-wide funding bill to President Donald Trump that would avert a government shutdown at midnight.

The funding extension gives negotiators time to continue working toward agreement on new COVID-19 relief aid. The extension sets a new shutdown deadline of midnight next Friday. It passed the Senate by a unanimous voice vote.

The House passed the bill on Wednesday and Trump is expected to sign it before midnight. COVID-19 relief talks remain stalled but there is universal agreement that Congress won’t adjourn for the year without passing a long-delayed round of pandemic relief.