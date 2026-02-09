FILE - Documents that were included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files are photographed Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)

Unredacted copies of the more than three million files related to convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein are available to members of Congress. Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin said he viewed some of the unredacted documents and described some of the redactions as “baffling.”

Lawmakers will have to view the files linked to the late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein at the Justice Department during business hours. The Justice Department is still not letting Congress see approximately two-and-a-half million pages that so far have been completely withheld.