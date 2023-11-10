Congress Facing Potential Shutdown

File photo: The U.S. Capitol is seen on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

The U.S. government is facing another potential shutdown. Congress needs to pass legislation to fund the government by November 17th.

Newly-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson has yet to lay out his plans for a short-term spending plan to avert a shutdown. It will be a huge test for Johnson whose predecessor Kevin McCarthy was removed as Speaker by conservatives for relying on Democratic votes to pass a funding bill in September.

On Thursday, Johnson pulled two annual spending bills from the floor due to ongoing divisions among Republicans. In the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has take initial steps to allow the chamber to move forward with its own short-term spending bill.